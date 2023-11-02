BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.79-$1.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $587.5-$589.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.27 million.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,307. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.29. BlackLine has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.86 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. As a group, analysts expect that BlackLine will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.30.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BlackLine by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackLine by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

