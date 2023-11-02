Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Friday, November 3rd.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $260.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 24.69%. On average, analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BVH traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 32,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,239. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Bluegreen Vacations Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bluegreen Vacations

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after buying an additional 19,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,734,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Featured Articles

