BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

BlueLinx Price Performance

BXC traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.33. 108,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.10. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $98.33. The company has a market cap of $686.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.59.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.21). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $815.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BlueLinx will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of BlueLinx

In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $272,655.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,384.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $272,655.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,384.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 2,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $192,077.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,186. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the second quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 85.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BlueLinx by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlueLinx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.