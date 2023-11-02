BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZHY) Trading Up 0.9%

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.41 and last traded at C$10.41. Approximately 6,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 12,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.32.

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.72.

