Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.50

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.50 and traded as high as C$7.08. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$6.86, with a volume of 67,448 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The firm has a market cap of C$265.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.74.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$75.61 million for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 18.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bonterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.