Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Issues Earnings Results

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47, Briefing.com reports. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $72.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,838.62. 503,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,075. The stock has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,797.92 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,015.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,860.97.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,256.96.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,967 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.