Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

CZR has been the subject of several other reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.82.

CZR stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.63. 5,465,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,909. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.91. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

