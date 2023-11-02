Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Gap Up to $17.28

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.28, but opened at $21.12. Camping World shares last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 429,815 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Get Camping World alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Camping World

Camping World Stock Up 11.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Camping World by 932.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.