Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Position Trimmed by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,823 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.09% of Canadian National Railway worth $71,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 2.4 %

CNI traded up $2.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.23. The company had a trading volume of 279,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,039. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.5734 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

