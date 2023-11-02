Carl Ledbetter Sells 8,039 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $450,103.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,717,384 shares in the company, valued at $96,156,330.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 25th, Carl Ledbetter sold 19,057 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,106,068.28.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,037 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $514,287.63.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,016 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $666,464.64.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,985 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $471,833.65.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 19,540 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $1,170,055.20.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $482,442.40.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $647,246.61.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,988 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $517,542.52.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,191 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $1,910,486.48.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total transaction of $476,580.50.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET stock traded up $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $56.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,701,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,257. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.73. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $76.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.63 million. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Cloudflare by 22.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,888 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

