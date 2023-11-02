Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Decreased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $2.96 on Thursday, reaching $234.79. 821,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,387. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $119.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

