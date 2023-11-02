Cellular Goods (LON:CBX) Trading Down 11.5%

Cellular Goods PLC (LON:CBX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01). Approximately 10,897,059 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 278% from the average daily volume of 2,881,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.54 ($0.01).

Cellular Goods Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.70. The firm has a market cap of £2.41 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of -1.40.

Cellular Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellular Goods PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells biosynthetic cannabinoids-based consumer products in the United Kingdom. The company provides cannabinoid solutions for skincare and ingestible products. It offers its products through retailers; direct to consumers through its website; and online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellular Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellular Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.