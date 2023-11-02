Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as high as C$0.10. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 26,000 shares traded.

Champion Bear Resources Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$6.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10.

Champion Bear Resources Company Profile

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, nickel, copper, poly-metallic, lithium, tantalum, and REE deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle Rock property consisting of 458 staked claims that covers an area of approximately 32,850 acres; the Separation Rapids lithium and tantalum property comprises 8 mining claims in 2 blocks covering an area of approximately 400 acres; and the Plomp Farm property that includes 48 claims covering an area of approximately 2,400 acres located in Ontario.

