Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 1.4% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Chubb by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.3% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.12. 703,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,258. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,236 shares of company stock worth $4,616,367 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

