Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Sells $169,440.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $169,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,006,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Monday, October 2nd, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $188,730.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $197,580.00.

Cloudflare Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NET traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,701,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,257. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $76.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NET

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676,741 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after buying an additional 9,560,273 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,888 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.