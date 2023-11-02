Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.39-4.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.3-19.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.48 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.65. 6,856,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,383 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

