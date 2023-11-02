Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

CMCO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

CMCO stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $925.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

