CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stake Reduced by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,263,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,118,948 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.31% of CoStar Group worth $112,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CSGP traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.36. The stock had a trading volume of 307,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,816. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.