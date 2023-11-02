Creditcoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $28.84 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Creditcoin has a market cap of $43.72 million and $28.84 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 280,197,150 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.