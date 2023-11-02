Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Curtiss-Wright updated its Q4 guidance to $2.78-2.98 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CW traded up $3.88 on Thursday, hitting $204.28. The stock had a trading volume of 160,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,264. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.33 and its 200 day moving average is $187.40. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $156.76 and a 52 week high of $210.21.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $46,509.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at $731,480.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.