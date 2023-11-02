De Grey Mining (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 41,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGMLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on De Grey Mining in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded De Grey Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get De Grey Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on De Grey Mining

De Grey Mining Stock Down 5.1 %

De Grey Mining Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.80.

(Get Free Report)

De Grey Mining Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. De Grey Mining Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for De Grey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De Grey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.