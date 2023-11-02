Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.5-66.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.90 million.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DH traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.06. 1,000,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $14.42.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.69.

Insider Transactions at Definitive Healthcare

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $62,499.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,441,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,537,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 1,066.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

