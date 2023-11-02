Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.5-66.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.90 million.
Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DH traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.06. 1,000,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $14.42.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on DH
Insider Transactions at Definitive Healthcare
In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $62,499.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,441,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,537,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 1,066.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter.
Definitive Healthcare Company Profile
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Definitive Healthcare
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.