DeXe (DEXE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $84.55 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One DeXe token can now be purchased for $2.32 or 0.00006689 BTC on major exchanges. DeXe has a market capitalization of $84.55 million and $1.90 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeXe has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,500,047.23259474 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.3686957 USD and is up 3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,790,465.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

