Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $8,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after acquiring an additional 447,274 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 36,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,489. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

