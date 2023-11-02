Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $87.97

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$87.97 and traded as high as C$96.12. Dollarama shares last traded at C$94.70, with a volume of 475,045 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOL. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$85.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$101.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.54.

Get Dollarama alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollarama

Dollarama Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,100.92, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of C$27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$92.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$88.03.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 2,201.73% and a net margin of 16.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.4645012 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.