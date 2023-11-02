Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

Driven Brands Stock Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ DRVN traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.68. 1,799,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,684. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $32.61.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $606.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.38 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRVN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Driven Brands from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair cut Driven Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Driven Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Driven Brands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 85,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 771,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,882,000 after buying an additional 32,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

