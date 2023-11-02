e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.47-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $896-906 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $851.64 million. e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.47-$2.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.08.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.84. 5,083,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,339. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.53. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.51. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $174,279.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,440.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $646,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,014,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $174,279.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,440.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,471 shares of company stock valued at $18,382,662. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

