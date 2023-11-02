Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Friday, November 3rd.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 207.93% and a negative net margin of 618.36%. The business had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.5 %
Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,161. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.
Institutional Trading of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.