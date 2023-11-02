Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Friday, November 3rd.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 207.93% and a negative net margin of 618.36%. The business had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,161. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Institutional Trading of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 93,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 27,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,027,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 2,582,776 shares during the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

