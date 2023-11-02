Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ) Trading 5.5% Higher

Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ELIQ – Get Free Report) traded up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.79. 31,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 504,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
Electriq Power Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.73.
About Electriq Power
Electriq Power Holdings, Inc provides turnkey intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses. The company offers PowerPod2, a smart home battery backup system. Its solutions enable cities, municipalities, and utilities to provide constituents with a path to sustainable and resilient sources of energy.
