Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10 to $4.66. for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3-7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.57 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.75-0.91 EPS.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA traded up $4.50 on Thursday, hitting $128.28. 3,989,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,504. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.89 and a 200-day moving average of $126.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group downgraded Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.78.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,904 shares of company stock worth $3,030,844 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

