Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.55. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 318 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Radio in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Emerson Radio ( NYSEAMERICAN:MSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.

