EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. EPAM Systems updated its Q4 guidance to $2.47-2.55 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.31-10.39 EPS.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 7.3 %

EPAM stock traded up $15.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,021. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $385.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.74.

In other news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.23.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

