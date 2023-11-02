Ethereum (ETH) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.03 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last week, Ethereum has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $214.69 billion and approximately $9.03 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,785.05 or 0.05176584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00033884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00022180 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013420 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,268,792 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

