EVe Mobility Acquisition (NYSE:EVE) Shares Up 0%

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.74. 17,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 183,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57.

Get EVe Mobility Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of EVe Mobility Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in EVe Mobility Acquisition by 60.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 472,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

About EVe Mobility Acquisition

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVe Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVe Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.