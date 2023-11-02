EVe Mobility Acquisition (NYSE:EVE) Shares Up 0%

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.74. 17,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 183,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in EVe Mobility Acquisition by 60.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 472,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.
EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry.
