FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $92-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.09 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ FARO traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.61. 776,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,237. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $276.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.21 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 241.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

