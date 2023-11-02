Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Gap Up to $14.25

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $17.50. Fastly shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 1,498,520 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

Fastly Trading Up 19.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $122.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,553 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $1,379,976.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,253,798.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $1,379,976.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,283 shares in the company, valued at $23,253,798.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 16,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $313,429.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 468,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,677,987.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,235 shares of company stock worth $7,308,791. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,899,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,843,000 after acquiring an additional 582,897 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fastly by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $42,697,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fastly by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,464,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,641,000 after purchasing an additional 525,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,378,000 after buying an additional 695,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

