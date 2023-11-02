Financial Analysis: FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) and Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) and Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FOXO Technologies and Charles River Laboratories International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Charles River Laboratories International 0 4 6 0 2.60

Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus target price of $235.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.65%. Given Charles River Laboratories International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Charles River Laboratories International is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOXO Technologies $510,000.00 5.93 -$95.25 million N/A N/A Charles River Laboratories International $3.98 billion 2.25 $486.23 million $9.43 18.53

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Charles River Laboratories International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Charles River Laboratories International has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charles River Laboratories International has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.7% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Charles River Laboratories International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOXO Technologies -17,129.32% -1,962.97% -250.46% Charles River Laboratories International 11.58% 18.99% 7.47%

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International beats FOXO Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOXO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FOXO Technologies Inc. engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging. It offers FOXO Labs, a commercializing proprietary epigenetic biomarker technology enables the adoption of saliva-based health and wellness biomarker solutions for underwriting and risk assessment; and FOXO Life, a sales and distribution platform focused on recruiting independent life insurance agents to sell life insurance with the Longevity Report. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. FOXO Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of FOXO Management LLC.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells rodent research model strains and purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening non-clinical drug candidates, including research models, genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for the identification and validation of novel targets, chemical compounds, and antibodies through delivery of non-clinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, such as toxicology, pathology, safety pharmacology, bioanalysis, drug metabolism, and pharmacokinetics services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile pharmaceuticals and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free (SPF) fertile chicken eggs, SPF chickens, and diagnostic products used to manufacture vaccines. The company also provides contract vivarium operation services to biopharmaceutical clients. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

