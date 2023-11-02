Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $127 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,183 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Airbnb worth $126,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,011,000 after buying an additional 429,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 132,429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $332,438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,132,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,361,000 after purchasing an additional 302,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,117,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,472,000 after purchasing an additional 95,888 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $5,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,164,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,413,687.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164,797 shares in the company, valued at $152,413,687.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $420,453.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,703.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 648,623 shares of company stock valued at $87,937,880 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.0 %

ABNB traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,610,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,910. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

