Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 52,079 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 829,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 52,079 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.47% of Keysight Technologies worth $138,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.55.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,875. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $189.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.32. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

