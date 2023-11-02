Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 54,187 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 863,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 54,187 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 2.4% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.34% of Sherwin-Williams worth $229,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,902,000 after acquiring an additional 73,605 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,336,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $408,929,000 after purchasing an additional 174,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 3.2 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $7.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.67. 384,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,310. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $283.80. The company has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

