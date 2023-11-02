First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.77

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 2254318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AG. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 11.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.17.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $146.69 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 273,278 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 59,559 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 742,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 45,260 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,718,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after acquiring an additional 145,897 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,806 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

