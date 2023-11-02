FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $160-170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.25 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on FormFactor from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on FormFactor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on FormFactor from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on FormFactor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.67.

FORM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.13. 661,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,146. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $37.74.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). FormFactor had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $155.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,309,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 24.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,485,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,273,000 after acquiring an additional 678,330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after purchasing an additional 435,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FormFactor by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 338,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 117.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,810,000 after purchasing an additional 328,567 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

