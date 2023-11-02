Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.08)-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $260-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.39 million.

Funko Price Performance

NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.51. 983,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,167. The firm has a market cap of $389.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.28. Funko has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Funko had a negative return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $240.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Funko will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNKO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Funko from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Funko from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Funko from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Funko from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on FNKO

Insider Transactions at Funko

In other Funko news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 256,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370,035.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,818,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,070,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Funko news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 256,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370,035.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,818,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,070,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Nave acquired 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $302,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,500 shares in the company, valued at $302,475. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 760,428 shares of company stock worth $4,641,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Funko in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Funko by 16.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Funko by 88.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Funko by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.