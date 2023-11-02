GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Market Cap Tops $6.41 Million

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $392,743.61 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,015,210 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

