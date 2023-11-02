Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Trading Up 0.6%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.21 and last traded at $36.21. 51 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.01.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

