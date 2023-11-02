Gossamer Bio (GOSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Gossamer Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Trading Up 8.0 %

Gossamer Bio stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,667. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

