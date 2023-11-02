Gossamer Bio (GOSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Gossamer Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,667. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $116.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

