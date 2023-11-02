Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Greene County Bancorp stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,570. Greene County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95.

In other news, CEO Donald E. Gibson sold 3,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $126,570.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $18,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

