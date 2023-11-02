Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Greene County Bancorp Price Performance
Greene County Bancorp stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,570. Greene County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95.
Insider Activity at Greene County Bancorp
In other news, CEO Donald E. Gibson sold 3,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $126,570.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $18,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp
About Greene County Bancorp
Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Greene County Bancorp
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.