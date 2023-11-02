HCM Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCMA) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 70,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 138,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

HCM Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77.

Institutional Trading of HCM Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCM Acquisition by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 481,500 shares during the period. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $11,109,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HCM Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,860,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in HCM Acquisition by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 924,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 425,838 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HCM Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,923,000. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCM Acquisition

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. HCM Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

