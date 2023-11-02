Hemington Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Hemington Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. LifeStance Health Group comprises about 1.8% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management owned about 0.13% of LifeStance Health Group worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 277,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of LFST traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.85. 361,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,872. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.19 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $749,131.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,917,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,503,240.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $43,023.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $749,131.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,917,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,503,240.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,960 shares of company stock valued at $890,874 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFST

LifeStance Health Group Profile

(Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.